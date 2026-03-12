Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Ajorque is set to be suspended after accumulating ten yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Ajorque picked up his tenth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the showdown against Auxerre on March. 21. The striker has been a locked-in starter in the front line for the Ti-Zefs, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Mama Balde (quadriceps) if fit or Remy Labeau as likely options to start in his spot against the AJA.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ludovic Ajorque See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ludovic Ajorque See More
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 4, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023