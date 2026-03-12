Ludovic Ajorque News: Set for suspension

Ajorque is set to be suspended after accumulating ten yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Ajorque picked up his tenth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the showdown against Auxerre on March. 21. The striker has been a locked-in starter in the front line for the Ti-Zefs, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Mama Balde (quadriceps) if fit or Remy Labeau as likely options to start in his spot against the AJA.