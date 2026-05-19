Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Takes two shows in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Ajorque had two off-target shots and created one chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Ajorque couldn't replicate his performance from the previous match and was mostly held in check by opposing defense here despite still being able to get involved in a pair of dangerous plays. However, despite the quiet season finale, the striker finished another Ligue 1 campaign as a very reliable source of fantasy numbers, with eight goals and nine assists over 32 starts.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
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