Ludovic Ajorque News: Takes two shows in season finale
Ajorque had two off-target shots and created one chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.
Ajorque couldn't replicate his performance from the previous match and was mostly held in check by opposing defense here despite still being able to get involved in a pair of dangerous plays. However, despite the quiet season finale, the striker finished another Ligue 1 campaign as a very reliable source of fantasy numbers, with eight goals and nine assists over 32 starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ludovic Ajorque See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4November 4, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ludovic Ajorque See More