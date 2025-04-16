Ludovic Blas Injury: Likely against Nantes

Blas (leg) was spotted in full form during Wednesday's training session and is expected to be back for the derby against Nantes on Friday, according to Francois Rauzy from Ici Armorique.

Blas was in very good form on Wednesday and is expected to be back available for the derby against Nantes on Friday. This is good news for Rennes since he is one of the most important players and the main creative threat for the team. If deemed fit enough he could return directly to the starting XI against the Canaries.