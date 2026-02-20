Ludovic Blas Injury: Not training Friday

Blas (undisclosed) wasn't in team training Friday and is therefore a doubt for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Francois Rauzy from ICI Armorique.

Blas was not seen in team training Friday and is now a real question mark for Sunday's showdown against the AJA. The creative midfielder is tracking toward a late fitness call, which is tough timing given he might be the biggest winner from the recent arrival of new coach Franck Haise. His role over the next few weeks is still up in the air, so even if he cannot go, it should not dramatically shake up the starting XI.