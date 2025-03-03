Ludovic Blas News: Assist during return

Blas assisted once to go with four crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Montpellier.

Blas was back from his suspension Sunday, immediately seeing the start and 82 minutes of work in the win. He would bag an assist, with it being his seventh of the season and first in six appearances. He now has 13 goal contributions in 23 appearances (22 starts) this season.