Ludovic Blas News: Assists off bench against PSG

Blas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Blas set up Breel Embolo's 81st minute winner, whipping in a decisive cross during a lightning-quick counterattack that caught PSG off balance. After coming on, he operated as Rennes' primary link between the lines, helping them break out of deep blocks and spring forward whenever PSG overcommitted numbers. With former coach Habib Beye out following ongoing tension between the two, Blas could be in line for an expanded role, especially if Franck Haise takes over and installs a two-attacking-midfield system that plays directly into his strengths for the second half of the season.