Blas could be rested for Wednesday's clash against TeFeCe even though he isn't dealing with any injury. Coach Habib Beye is reportedly close to being fired, with the game against Toulouse seen as his last chance. Blas has reportedly disagreed with the coach's ideas and was frustrated after being substituted early in games when he felt he could make the difference as the main creative spark in Rennes' attack. Blas could be left out due to a coaching decision, which would give a greater role in midfield to Mahdi Camara or in a more advanced position to Mohamed Kader Meite.