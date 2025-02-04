Ludovic Blas News: Scores late winner in 1-0 victory

Blas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Strasbourg.

Blas scored his sixth goal of the season and his seventh goal involvement in the last eight matches to win his side the match agaisnt Strasbourg. This goal pulled his side out of the relegation zone coming in the 89the minute. He has now had at least one shot on target in the last nine matches.