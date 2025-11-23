Blas entered in the second half and quickly became a key outlet between the lines against Monaco. After Mahdi Camara drew a foul in the box Blas stepped up late and buried the penalty into the top corner to make it 4-0 for Rennes. He also helped Rennes manage possession late, slowing Monaco's attempts to counter with ten men while remaining a key figure on set pieces and in ball control even though he lost his starting role in the last three games following tactical discordance with coach Habib Beye.