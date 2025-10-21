Reis will be sidelined moving forward after already missing time due to a back injury, as after coming off the field after only a four minute appearance in the club's last match, it was decieded he would need shoulder surgery. He has already been through this situation once, missing three months due to recovery and likely for a similar path, expected to remain out until the new year. He has yet to appear in UCL play, but this is still a tough blow for the midfielder, who has struggled with injuries.