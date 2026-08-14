Ludovit Reis News: Signs with Werder Bremen

Reis signed permanently with Werder Bremen from Club Brugge, the club announced.

Reis came through Groningen's youth system before joining Barcelona's academy, then moved to the 2. Bundesliga with VfL Osnabrück before four seasons at Hamburg, tallying 143 second division appearances between the two clubs with 20 goals. He spent last season at Club Brugge, making 12 appearances across all competitions. Coach Daniel Thioune praised his running ability, ball-winning and goal threat, describing him as a technically well-rounded midfielder suited for the number 6 or 8 role. Reis is expected to add depth to Werder Bremen's midfield as he begins the next chapter of his career.