Luighi News: Nets penalty kick

Luighi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Luighi made his MLS debut Sunday, earning a spot in the starting XI and converting a penalty for his first career goal. The 20-year-old got the nod with Nico Fernandez unavailable due to yellow-card accumulation and will look to build on the strong start as he continues to adjust to MLS.