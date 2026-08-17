Luighi News: Nets penalty kick
Luighi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.
Luighi made his MLS debut Sunday, earning a spot in the starting XI and converting a penalty for his first career goal. The 20-year-old got the nod with Nico Fernandez unavailable due to yellow-card accumulation and will look to build on the strong start as he continues to adjust to MLS.
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