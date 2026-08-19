Luighi News: Scores one goal in loss

Luighi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Luighi was NYCFC's most dangerous attacking presence in Wednesday's 1-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati, equalizing in the 21st minute after collecting Agustin Ojeda's centered pass inside the box and finishing composedly to level at 1-1, also registering three shots (all on target) and three chances created across his time on the pitch in a performance that reflected his quality even in defeat. The forward has now scored in back-to-back MLS appearances with at least three shots attempted in each, underlining the consistency of his attacking output as one of NYCFC's most reliable finisher.