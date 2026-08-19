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Luighi News: Scores one goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Luighi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Luighi was NYCFC's most dangerous attacking presence in Wednesday's 1-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati, equalizing in the 21st minute after collecting Agustin Ojeda's centered pass inside the box and finishing composedly to level at 1-1, also registering three shots (all on target) and three chances created across his time on the pitch in a performance that reflected his quality even in defeat. The forward has now scored in back-to-back MLS appearances with at least three shots attempted in each, underlining the consistency of his attacking output as one of NYCFC's most reliable finisher.

Luighi
New York City FC
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