Luis Abram Injury: Called up for WC Qualifiers

Abram has been called up by Peru for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

The central defender has started in two of Atlanta's four games this season, and he figures to see action for Peru in what could be their final attempt to keep their qualifying chances alive. As a result of the call-up, Abram will be out for the match against Cincinnati on Saturday, but he should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29.