Luis Alexis Valadez News: Assists off bench versus Rayos

Valadez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory over Necaxa.

Valadez wasn't very active after coming in as a substitute for a side that was down to 10 men, but one of his three accurate passes led to Juan Pablo Dominguez's goal during the win. The 22-year-old has served as a backup player throughout his debut season, and the assist was his first Liga MX direct contribution. He could see increased action while Rodrigo Echeverria serves suspension in week five, given that the Lions have few experienced central midfield options on the bench.