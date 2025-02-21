Luis Amarilla Injury: Out versus Necaxa

Amarilla won't play Friday versus Necaxa while he deals with an unknown issue, Christian Bernal of Punto.mx reported Thursday.

Amarilla only played 45 minutes since returning from a groin problem, and it's now unclear whether he suffered a setback or a new injury. The forward, who has produced one goal and two assists in six Clausura games, will remain in doubt for the upcoming double week against Monterrey and Cruz Azul. On the other hand, all of Nicolas Benedetti, Omar Moreno and Yoel Barcenas could retain significant offensive responsibilities if Amarilla continues to struggle with fitness issues.