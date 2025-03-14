Luis Amarilla News: On bench Friday
Amarilla (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's clash against Queretaro.
Amarilla returns to a match squad following his four-game absence, looking to get minutes at the expense of either Anderson Duarte or Rodolfo Pizarro. The central striker scored once and assisted twice over six appearances before getting hurt, although he failed to make that type of contributions in each of his last three contests.
