Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Amarilla headshot

Luis Amarilla News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Amarilla (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's clash against Queretaro.

Amarilla returns to a match squad following his four-game absence, looking to get minutes at the expense of either Anderson Duarte or Rodolfo Pizarro. The central striker scored once and assisted twice over six appearances before getting hurt, although he failed to make that type of contributions in each of his last three contests.

Luis Amarilla
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now