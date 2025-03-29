Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Amarilla headshot

Luis Amarilla News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Amarilla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory against Atlas.

Amarilla returned to the initial squad after being limited by an injury for almost two months, and he made the score sheet from inside the box in the 31st minute against the Rojinegros. He couldn't do much else up front while his two shots were the second most on the team during the match. He'll aim to raise his Clausura 2025 tallies of two goals and two assists if he retains the center-forward spot over Raul Camacho for the remainder of the season.

Luis Amarilla
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now