Luis Amarilla News: Scores in victory

Amarilla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory against Atlas.

Amarilla returned to the initial squad after being limited by an injury for almost two months, and he made the score sheet from inside the box in the 31st minute against the Rojinegros. He couldn't do much else up front while his two shots were the second most on the team during the match. He'll aim to raise his Clausura 2025 tallies of two goals and two assists if he retains the center-forward spot over Raul Camacho for the remainder of the season.