Luis Amarilla headshot

Luis Amarilla News: Scores vs. Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Amarilla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Amarilla hasn't been able to repeat the same goalscoring numbers he posted during his LDU Quito days, and although injuries have slowed him down, the striker has found a way to make an impact when healthy. It's hard to rely on him in most fantasy formats, though. He's notched three goals and two assists in 10 Clausura appearances.

