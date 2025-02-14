Luis Amarilla News: Substitute option Friday
Amarilla (groin) is on the bench for Friday's game versus Santos.
Amarilla was sidelined last weekend at Pumas but recovered in time to boost his side's depth in the seventh Clausura matchup. He should eventually regain significant playing time given the lack of nominal center-forwards on the roster. In that case, he'll threaten Rodolfo Pizarro and youngster Omar Moreno for a starting spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now