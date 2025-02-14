Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Amarilla headshot

Luis Amarilla News: Substitute option Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 6:44pm

Amarilla (groin) is on the bench for Friday's game versus Santos.

Amarilla was sidelined last weekend at Pumas but recovered in time to boost his side's depth in the seventh Clausura matchup. He should eventually regain significant playing time given the lack of nominal center-forwards on the roster. In that case, he'll threaten Rodolfo Pizarro and youngster Omar Moreno for a starting spot.

Luis Amarilla
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now