Luis Amarilla News: Takes two shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Amarilla generated two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Atletico San Luis.

Amarilla was unable to replicate his impact from the previous match, being left out of the score sheet this time. Still, he tallied multiple shots and tackles for the second consecutive game. He remains with two goals and two assists across nine league appearances (seven starts) this year, and he's averaging 1.8 attempts (0.6 on target) per match.

