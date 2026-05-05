Luis Angel Gutierrez News: Leaves Queretaro

Gutierrez is now a free agent after concluding his contract with Queretaro.

Gutierrez failed to make a Liga MX appearance for the Roosters, featuring only in a Leagues Cup match in 2025. The attacker has yet to find significant opportunities in top-division play after stints with America, San Luis, Cruz Azul and Queretaro, and his future is still uncertain. All of Ali Avila, Mateo Coronel and Jean Unjanque should continue to see the most action in Gallos' front line going forward.