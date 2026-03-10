Luis Angel Malagon Injury: Forced off in CONCACAF match

Malagon left Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup game versus Philadelphia Union due to an apparent Achilles injury, Ruben Rodriguez of FOX reports.

Malagon was stretchered off during the 42nd minute in his return to the starting lineup after being rested in league play last weekend. The keeper could be dealing with a serious issue, in which case he would be unlikely to play again in the Clausura campaign and at risk of missing the World Cup. However, his team has yet to release an official report about the injury. For now, Rodolfo Cota appears to have an edge over offseason signing Fernando Tapia to get the nod if Malagon is ruled out.