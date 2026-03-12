Luis Angel Malagon Injury: Set for 6-8 months out

Malagon suffered an Achilles tear and will miss the rest of the 2026 Clausura, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with his team confirming he'll spend 6-8 months on his rehabilitation following successful surgery.

Malagon was forced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Philadelphia, and further tests confirmed the worst-case scenario. The goalkeeper will miss the World Cup, and with his absence, Rodolfo Cota is expected to gain a bigger role for America during the rest of the Clausura campaign.