Luis Angel Malagon Injury: Set for extended absence

Malagon suffered an Achilles tear and will miss the rest of the 2026 Clausura, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to Cesar Hernandez of ESPN.

Malagon was forced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Philadelphia, and further tests confirmed the worst-case scenario. The goalkeeper will miss the World Cup, and with his absence, Rodolfo Cota is expected to gain a bigger role for America during the rest of the Clausura campaign.