Luis Angel Malagon Injury: Targeting mid-September comeback

Malagon (Achilles) has entered the final stage of his rehabilitation process ahead of schedule, with his potential appearance in official action coming in the rivalry matches against Cruz Azul and Chivas in September, Victor Diaz of ESPN reports.

Malagon already accumulated training sessions since July after suffering an Achilles tear which left him out of most of the Clausura 2026 tournament and the opening Apertura weeks. The goalkeeper will now aim to be in contention for playing time before the end of the regular season, taking over the starting job from Rodolfo Cota as soon as he's ready to appear. While Cota has done a decent job in his absence, Malagon's return should increase the team's safety in goal, boosting their already solid clean sheet chances.