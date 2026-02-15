Luis Angel Malagon News: Concedes once in loss

Malagon registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Guadalajara.

Malagon conceded one goal Saturday, an Armando Gonzalez strike in the 41st minute which marked the only goal of the match. It broke a three-match streak of clean sheets for Malagon. He faces a more favorable matchup Friday at Puebla, a side which has scored just four goals through six Clausura matches.