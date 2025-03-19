Luis Angel Malagon News: Concedes once in win
Malagon recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlas.
Malagon allowed one goal while making a Clausura-high six saves in the match. The goalkeeper has been on a good stretch lately, allowing only two goals over the last four games while making 15 saves. Following the international break, he'll face off against Tigres, a team with 20 goals in 12 games.
