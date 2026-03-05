Luis Angel Malagon News: Concedes twice to Bravos

Malagon recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Juarez.

Malagon was beaten once in each half as his team suffered a disappointing defeat in the midweek match. The keeper is in poor form after allowing seven goals over his last four games. However, his solid start to the season is still enough for him to remain the league leader in clean sheets with five. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against a Queretaro side that has scored the fewest goals in the Clausura competition.