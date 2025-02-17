Luis Angel Malagon News: Gives up three goals
Malagon registered one save and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Club Necaxa.
Malagon didn't have his best performance, though to be fair, the defense let him down, and he didn't have a lot of blame in any of the three goals he conceded. Malagon faces a steep challenge next, as he'll aim to bounce back in midweek against Leon, one of the best teams in the Clausura so far, on Wednesday.
