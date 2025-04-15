Luis Angel Malagon News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Malagon made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Malagon didn't have a lot of work throughout this match, as neither side looked particularly dangerous in the attacking end, but the Mexico international responded when needed. America are out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, so Malagon should remain as Las Aguilas's starting goalkeeper in the final stages of the Clausura, including the Liguilla.