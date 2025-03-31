Luis Angel Malagon News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Malagon registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Tigres UANL.

Malagon kept another clean sheet Saturday, his third in his last four starts. His defense made things very easy for him, only allowing one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Malagon will look to keep up this strong run of form Saturday at Pachuca, a side which has scored 22 goals through 13 matches this season.