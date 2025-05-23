Luis Angel Malagon News: Keeps clean sheet versus Toluca

Malagon registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Toluca.

Malagon stopped three shots from inside the box, keeping his goal unbeaten during the first leg of the championship matchup. While he hasn't been pushed to his limits, he has made 14 saves over five playoff games this year. Additionally, he has conceded less than two goals in each of his last 13 appearances. Up next is the decisive clash Sunday, this time on the road, against Toluca's powerful attack.