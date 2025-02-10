Luis Angel Malagon News: Three saves in win

Malagon recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Malagon has had a great start to the season, keeping two clean sheets in four starts, and only conceding one goal in each of the other matches. He hasn't had to do much though, with his three saves in this match being a season-high. He returns home to face Necaxa next, who have scored four in three matches away from home.