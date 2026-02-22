Luis Angel Malagon headshot

Luis Angel Malagon News: Unbeaten against Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Malagon registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Malagon stood strong against the Poblanos' attacks, making his most saves in league play in the entire 2025/26 season. While he hasn't been heavily tested throughout the campaign, the Mexican international is in good form with only two goals conceded over his last seven matches considering all competitions. Up next is a home meeting versus Tigres, who have struggled lately but hold plenty of attacking talent in players like Angel Correa and Diego Lainez.

Luis Angel Malagon
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now