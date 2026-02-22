Luis Angel Malagon News: Unbeaten against Puebla

Malagon registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Malagon stood strong against the Poblanos' attacks, making his most saves in league play in the entire 2025/26 season. While he hasn't been heavily tested throughout the campaign, the Mexican international is in good form with only two goals conceded over his last seven matches considering all competitions. Up next is a home meeting versus Tigres, who have struggled lately but hold plenty of attacking talent in players like Angel Correa and Diego Lainez.