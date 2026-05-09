Luis Balbo Injury: Good to go for Genoa bout

Balbo (undisclosed) made Fiorentina's squad list to face Genoa on Sunday.

Balbo will be back after skipping one tilt due to a muscular ailment. He recently played more than usual because of some absences, but Robin Gosens and Fabiano Parisi are both fit for this one. He has registered one tackle, amassing six (four won), and one clearance, totaling nine, in his last four displays, adding four crosses (zero accurate) and three blocks, with no clean sheets, over that span.