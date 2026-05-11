Luis Balbo News: DNP in Genoa contest

Balbo (undisclosed) didn't feature in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Balbo worked his way back from a small injury, but veteran Robin Gosens has recovered completely from his physical problem and played the whole game. He'll have more troubles getting minutes down the stretch than in previous weeks, as Fabiano Parisi is also healthy now. He made four appearances in the season, tallying six tackles (four won), one interception and nine clearances, with no clean sheets.