Luis Barraza News: Concedes one in season debuts

Barraza registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Barraza made his second MLS start since 2023 and his first with his new club conceding one goal on Saturday. He made four saves all in the first half to keep his team competitive but couldn't help them avoid the loss. Barraza will look to rebound against New York Red Bulls on Saturday as he appears to have secured the starting spot in goal moving forward.