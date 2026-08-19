Luis Calzadilla News: Four shots in draw

Luis Calzadilla registered four shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Toluca.

Calzadilla made his presence felt in the match, continuing the strong attacking output he has shown to start the season. His multiple shots in this game bring his season total to 12 across four matches, placing him among the top percentiles for Liga MX midfielders in that category. He also created a big chance, adding to an already productive campaign that includes a goal and an assist. The early returns since joining the top flight of Mexican football suggest he is well-positioned for a strong season, and his next fixture against Tigres, who are winless so far, presents a favorable opportunity to continue building on that attacking form.