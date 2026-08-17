Luis Cardenas News: Allows one in win

Cardenas made zero saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Cardenas saw his side dominating the entire contest and didn't have a lot of work to do, but those who had him on fantasy teams certainly weren't happy when he got beaten the only time the opposition managed to put a shot on target. When a team dominates so much, it's usually clean sheet or bust for the goalkeeper and, after shutting the opposition down in the previous match, Cardenas now experienced the other side of it. Though, this is still an improvement after he allowed four goals over the first two games of the campaign.