Luis Cardenas News: Allows three in loss

Cardenas made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chivas.

Cardenas wasn't at fault for any of the three goals allowed but, fantasy-wise, the fact that he couldn't make enough saves to at least match the number of times he was beaten significantly hurt his fantasy output. Since taking over as the first choice between the posts in November, the goalkeeper had mixed results and the fact that he has more games with multiple goals conceded than clean sheets doesn't make him a very appealing fantasy pick.