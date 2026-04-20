Luis Cardenas News: Allows three in loss

Cardenas made one save and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Pachuca.

Cardenas wasn't at fault for any of the goals allowed but the fact that he could make just one save throughout the contest definitely hurt his fantasy output. This has been a rough tournament for the goalkeeper, who could never get some momentum since taking over as a starter, having just four clean sheets over 15 Clausura starts and almost the double of games with multiple goals allowed.