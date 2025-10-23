Cardenas made his season debut with Santiago Mele not even part of the bench due to rule that does not allow a Liga MX team to use more than seven foreign players in a game. It looked like he would leave the pitch with a clean sheet but things changed in the 81st minute, when the goalkeeper saw a shot that struck the post hitting his back and going into the back of the net. Then, he saw Madson appearing unmarked in front of him in a fast break to score another goal. Definitely not the expected ending for a goalkeeper who has few opportunities to play and that could make his coach think twice before leaving Mele out due to non-injury reasons.