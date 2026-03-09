Luis Cardenas News: Beaten in stoppage time

Cardenas recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Tigres UANL.

Cardenas was close to securing a clean sheet in this derby, but the goalkeeper was beaten in stoppage time by an unstoppable strike from Andre-Pierre Gignac. Cardenas will aim to bounce back in the road matchup against Juarez next Friday, but it's a road game that could prove to be more complicated than expected for the shot-stopper.