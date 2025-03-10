Fantasy Soccer
Luis Cardenas News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Luis Cardenas had seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Cardenas had a strong outing as he made seven saves while allowing only one goal. The goal occurred in the 21st minute as he was beaten by a powerful header. The seven saves marked a new season-high for the goalkeeper. Next, he'll face off against Pumas, a team with 15 goals in 11 games.

Luis Cardenas
Monterrey
