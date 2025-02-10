Luis Cardenas News: Concedes two against Juarez

Cardenas made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.

Cardenas lost his clean sheet early Saturday, allowing a goal in the 35th minute and 62nd minute in the 2-1 defeat. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, with two in nine games this season. He will look to get back on track and pick up his thrid in their next match when facing Queretaro on Sunday.