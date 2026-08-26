Luis Cardenas News: Concedes two in loss

Cardenas made three saves and conceded two goals, including a penalty, in Friday's 2-0 loss to Leon.

Cardenas faced five shots in a difficult outing against Leon, saving three but allowing two goals, including a penalty. With 19 shots faced across five matches this season, the defense in front of him has struggled to limit opposing chances, though his 63.2 save percentage leaves room for improvement on his end as well. His next fixture comes against Atletico de San Luis, who sit 16th in the standings, presenting a favorable opportunity to improve on those numbers.