Luis Cardenas News: Gives up two goals in loss

Cardenas recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Pumas UNAM.

Cardenas didn't have his best performance, and the best example of that is the second goal he conceded when his rebound allowed Alvaro Angulo to fire home from close range. Despite the subpar outing, Cardenas is expected to remain between the posts over Santiago Mele when Monterrey take on Cruz Azul on Saturday.