Luis Cardenas News: Logs five-save clean sheet
Cardenas made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Club Necaxa.
In January, Cardenas was dropped for Esteban Andrada, whose three appearances that month saw him concede seven goals. For Monterrey's first game of February, Cardenas was promoted to the team's starting goalkeeper again, who marked the occasion with his first clean sheet since November.
