Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Cardenas headshot

Luis Cardenas News: Logs five-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Cardenas made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Club Necaxa.

In January, Cardenas was dropped for Esteban Andrada, whose three appearances that month saw him concede seven goals. For Monterrey's first game of February, Cardenas was promoted to the team's starting goalkeeper again, who marked the occasion with his first clean sheet since November.

Luis Cardenas
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now