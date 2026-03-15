Luis Cardenas News: Makes six saves versus Juarez

Cardenas registered six saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.

Cardenas put in a remarkable effort that was the main reason why his team didn't lose after being reduced to 10 men for most of the second half. The six saves represented his best mark in 15 league games since Nov. 26. He'll look to translate his momentum into clean sheets, but that won't be easy in the next few games as he'll face two of the league's top offensive units, with a decisive CONCACAF matchup against Cruz Azul followed by a meeting with Chivas at the domestic level.